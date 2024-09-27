Tunisia's Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Presidential Election

Tunisia's parliament is poised to vote on a pivotal amendment to the electoral law this Friday, merely nine days prior to a presidential election that opposition groups worry will solidify President Kais Saied's authoritarian rule. The proposed legislation aims to strip the Administrative Court of its authority to handle electoral disputes, potentially securing its passage in an assembly characterized by an 11% voter turnout after Saied dissolved the previous legislature and initiated an opposition boycott.

Civil society and political opposition groups have already called for demonstrations against the bill near parliament. The Administrative Court is viewed as the last bastion of independent judiciary after Saied disbanded the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissed multiple judges in 2022. Earlier this month, the court mandated the electoral commission to reinstate disqualified presidential candidates, casting doubt over the legitimacy of the October 6 election. However, the commission disregarded the ruling, permitting only two candidates to run against Saied.

Lawmakers supporting the bill argue that the Administrative Court is no longer impartial and poses a risk of annulling the election, potentially leading Tunisia into chaos and a constitutional crisis. Critics contend that Saied is manipulating the electoral commission and judiciary to secure an electoral victory, by stifling competition and intimidating opponents. Though Saied claims he is combating corruption, betrayal, and mercenaries, concerns about his consolidation of power continue to mount.

