Supriya Sule Vows to Reclaim Sharad Pawar's NCP Symbol

At a rally in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule vowed to fight until she restores the original party symbol to her father, Sharad Pawar. The NCP split last year, leading to a political tussle between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:38 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address during a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in north east Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule vowed to continue her battle until she restores the party and its original symbol to her father, Sharad Pawar.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, experienced a split last year when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Subsequently, the Election Commission of India awarded the party name and its 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction, while Sharad Pawar's faction was named NCP (SP) with 'man blowing tutari' as its symbol.

Expressing her disappointment with Malik aligning with the ruling alliance, Sule remarked, 'I feel sorry when I see Nawab bhai with the BJP. The same party that imprisoned you, you have now joined hands with?' Sule also highlighted the adversity faced by other party members, emphasizing the need for solidarity within the original NCP ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

