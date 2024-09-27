Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's Legacy of Peaceful Political Dialogue in Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed demonstrated that embracing Kashmiri identity does not mean being a militant or owing allegiance to separatist groups like the Hurriyat, senior PDP leader Waheed Para said here on Friday.

Sayeed's vision reframed the Kashmir issue as a challenge that required a constructive resolution, bringing it to the forefront of political dialogue.

'Mufti Sayeed revolutionised the political discourse in Kashmir, showing that one doesn't have to be a militant or part of the Hurriyat to embrace Kashmiri identity,' Para said during an election rally.

'Today, every political party vying for legitimacy acknowledges dialogue as the only viable path forward. The inadequacy of aggressive policies -- whether through armed conflict, oppression, or violence -- has become increasingly apparent, leading to a consensus that dialogue and engagement are essential components of political manifestos,' he added.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), founded by Sayeed, has been at the forefront of advocating for a peace process, emphasising reconciliation as a means to heal the region's wounds and foster unity among its diverse communities.

Para said Sayeed's approach provided an alternative to the political hegemony of a single party and countered the violence-based politics that had dominated the region.

His political ideology emphasised the legitimacy of the vote, effectively mobilising previously disjointed segments of society into the mainstream political process.

This shift contributed to a decrease in the vilification of the populace, paving the way for a more democratic framework in Kashmir, Para -- who was campaigning for PDP candidate Rafiq Rather in Baramulla -- said.

He echoed Sayeed's legacy of using the power of the vote to address both the overarching Kashmir issue and the everyday challenges faced by the people of the region.

The message remains clear: a peaceful and democratic resolution is now seen as the cornerstone for a prosperous future in Kashmir, he said.

