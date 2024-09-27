Left Menu

Iranian Hackers Indicted for Attempting to Disrupt U.S. Presidential Election

The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed charges against three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for allegedly attempting to hack into Donald Trump's presidential campaign and disrupt the 2020 election. The U.S. Treasury has also imposed sanctions on seven members of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday unsealed criminal charges against three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing them of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and attempting to disrupt the Nov. 5 election. This indictment is part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to counter foreign interference in the presidential election between Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Additionally, the U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on seven members of the Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran, however, has dismissed these accusations as baseless.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that the charged individuals aimed to undermine Trump's campaign through a broad hacking campaign that began in 2020. Their actions affected U.S. officials, journalists, and campaign operatives, with the goal of sowing discord and eroding trust in the U.S. democratic process. Charges against them include wire fraud, identity theft, and computer fraud.

