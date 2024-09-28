Left Menu

Kamala Harris Pushes for Rigorous Asylum and Border Control Reforms

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will propose stricter asylum and border control measures in Arizona. This includes modifying the existing formula under President Joe Biden's June measure, aiming to lower the threshold for activating the asylum ban to fewer illegal border crossings. Harris will articulate these changes in a speech in Douglas.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to advocate for more stringent asylum and border control measures in a speech this Friday in Arizona, according to a campaign official.

Under President Joe Biden's asylum ban measure implemented in June, migrants apprehended crossing illegally can be swiftly deported or returned to Mexico when the daily average of border arrests exceeds 2,500 over a week. Harris intends to amend this formula, proposing the ban should trigger at a lower number of illegal crossings.

She further aims to impose stricter criteria for lifting the emergency authority by requiring that the average number of border crossings drop below the existing level of 1,500 before the shutdown can be lifted, campaign officials stated. Harris will elaborate on these proposed changes in the border town of Douglas, Arizona.

