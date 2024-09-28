Kamala Harris Proposes Stricter Asylum Rules at U.S.-Mexico Border
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to call for stricter asylum restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border in a speech in Arizona. Harris aims to amend an existing asylum ban by President Joe Biden's administration, proposing a lower threshold for lifting the ban. Immigration remains a key voter concern.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to propose tighter asylum restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border during a speech in Arizona, according to a campaign official.
Harris plans to amend an existing asylum ban, implemented by President Joe Biden's administration, by lowering the threshold needed to lift the ban. The current policy, introduced in June, quickly deports or turns back migrants when daily border arrests exceed 2,500 over a week.
Facing off against Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Harris targets a key voter concern—immigration. She blames Trump for blocking bipartisan efforts to enhance border security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
