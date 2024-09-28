Iran Accuses Israel of Using U.S. Bunker Busters in Beirut Strike
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using U.S.-provided bunker buster bombs in a strike on Beirut. The strike targeted Hezbollah commanders and occurred in residential areas. The intent was to take down Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, though it's too early to determine success.
In a severe accusation at a United Nations Security Council session, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed that Israel employed U.S.-supplied bunker buster bombs to attack Beirut's residential zones on Friday.
Araqchi detailed the usage of several 5,000-pound bunker busters, gifts from the United States, aimed at Hezbollah's central headquarters in the city's suburbs. The minister deplored the targeting of civilian areas.
A senior Israeli official confirmed the intention behind the attack was to eliminate senior Hezbollah commanders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. However, the outcome remains unclear regarding Nasrallah's status post-strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
