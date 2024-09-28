Iran Accuses Israel of Using U.S. Bunker Busters in Beirut Strike

In a severe accusation at a United Nations Security Council session, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed that Israel employed U.S.-supplied bunker buster bombs to attack Beirut's residential zones on Friday.

Araqchi detailed the usage of several 5,000-pound bunker busters, gifts from the United States, aimed at Hezbollah's central headquarters in the city's suburbs. The minister deplored the targeting of civilian areas.

A senior Israeli official confirmed the intention behind the attack was to eliminate senior Hezbollah commanders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. However, the outcome remains unclear regarding Nasrallah's status post-strike.

