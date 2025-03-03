Left Menu

The SS United States Embarks on its Historic Journey to Become the World's Largest Artificial Reef

The SS United States, a historic ocean liner set to become the world's largest artificial reef, has left Philadelphia and arrived in Mobile, Alabama. After preparatory work, it will be sunk off Florida's coast. This initiative aims to boost local tourism by becoming a notable diving attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:20 IST
The SS United States Embarks on its Historic Journey to Become the World's Largest Artificial Reef
  • Country:
  • United States

The storied SS United States, a renowned ocean liner, has embarked on its final journey, aiming to become the world's largest artificial reef. After a departure from south Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago, the vessel docked in Mobile, Alabama, on its way to transformation.

Once arriving at a Mobile repair facility, crews will dedicate six months to cleaning and preparing the ship. The end goal is to sink it off the Gulf Coast of Florida, a move that promises to escalate local tourism by attracting diving enthusiasts and bolstering businesses like scuba shops and charter fishing outfits.

While the initiative is set to cost over $10 million, it promises significant economic returns. The SS United States, once a speed record-holder and a symbol of American engineering prowess, has languished on the Delaware River for years. Now, it aims to become a staple of Okaloosa County's artificial reefs, uplifting the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025