The SS United States Embarks on its Historic Journey to Become the World's Largest Artificial Reef
The SS United States, a historic ocean liner set to become the world's largest artificial reef, has left Philadelphia and arrived in Mobile, Alabama. After preparatory work, it will be sunk off Florida's coast. This initiative aims to boost local tourism by becoming a notable diving attraction.
The storied SS United States, a renowned ocean liner, has embarked on its final journey, aiming to become the world's largest artificial reef. After a departure from south Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago, the vessel docked in Mobile, Alabama, on its way to transformation.
Once arriving at a Mobile repair facility, crews will dedicate six months to cleaning and preparing the ship. The end goal is to sink it off the Gulf Coast of Florida, a move that promises to escalate local tourism by attracting diving enthusiasts and bolstering businesses like scuba shops and charter fishing outfits.
While the initiative is set to cost over $10 million, it promises significant economic returns. The SS United States, once a speed record-holder and a symbol of American engineering prowess, has languished on the Delaware River for years. Now, it aims to become a staple of Okaloosa County's artificial reefs, uplifting the local economy.
