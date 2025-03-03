The SS United States Embarks on its Historic Journey to Become the World's Largest Artificial Reef

The storied SS United States, a renowned ocean liner, has embarked on its final journey, aiming to become the world's largest artificial reef. After a departure from south Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago, the vessel docked in Mobile, Alabama, on its way to transformation.

Once arriving at a Mobile repair facility, crews will dedicate six months to cleaning and preparing the ship. The end goal is to sink it off the Gulf Coast of Florida, a move that promises to escalate local tourism by attracting diving enthusiasts and bolstering businesses like scuba shops and charter fishing outfits.

While the initiative is set to cost over $10 million, it promises significant economic returns. The SS United States, once a speed record-holder and a symbol of American engineering prowess, has languished on the Delaware River for years. Now, it aims to become a staple of Okaloosa County's artificial reefs, uplifting the local economy.

