Left Menu

Harshvardhan Patil Contemplates Political Future Post-Pitru Paksha

Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil is considering contesting the upcoming assembly polls from Indapur after the Pitru paksha period ends. Speculation suggests he might switch to NCP (SP). Patil has previously won multiple terms but lost to NCP's Dattatray Bharne in the 2019 elections. The seat sharing formula for the ruling alliance remains undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:23 IST
Harshvardhan Patil Contemplates Political Future Post-Pitru Paksha
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil announced on Saturday that he will decide whether to contest the upcoming assembly elections from his traditional seat in Indapur, Pune's Baramati tehsil, after the Pitru paksha period.

Speculation has been growing that Patil may consider joining the NCP (SP) to run for the polls. Patil has previously held the Indapur seat multiple times, but lost in 2014 and 2019 to Dattatray Bharne of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Patil lost the 2019 assembly elections to Bharne by 3,110 votes. Bharne is now aligned with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, part of the ruling coalition with the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance has yet to be finalized, but Indapur could go to the Ajit Pawar faction if seats are allocated based on sitting MLAs. Patil confirmed that he has been consulting constituents and will decide after Pitru paksha, a 16-day period considered inauspicious for new ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024