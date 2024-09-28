Himachal Congress' Stance on Outsiders and State Security

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday emphasized the need for identifying 'outsiders' to ensure the state's security while distancing herself from the BJP's ideology and style of functioning.

Her statement followed a controversy sparked by Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh's announcement that street vendors should display their names, which drew criticism from the party leadership.

Meanwhile, protests in Himachal Pradesh have called for the registration of migrant workers and the abolishment of the Waqf Board, with many seeing it as necessary for maintaining local peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)