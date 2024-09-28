Left Menu

Himachal Congress' Stance on Outsiders and State Security

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh supports identifying 'outsiders' for state security but opposes BJP's ideology. Her comments followed a controversy sparked by Minister Vikramaditya Singh's announcement about street vendors displaying names. The party emphasized adherence to its policies, while a rally demanded verification of migrant workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:28 IST
Himachal Congress' Stance on Outsiders and State Security
Congress State President Pratibha Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday emphasized the need for identifying 'outsiders' to ensure the state's security while distancing herself from the BJP's ideology and style of functioning.

Her statement followed a controversy sparked by Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh's announcement that street vendors should display their names, which drew criticism from the party leadership.

Meanwhile, protests in Himachal Pradesh have called for the registration of migrant workers and the abolishment of the Waqf Board, with many seeing it as necessary for maintaining local peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024