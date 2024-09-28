Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar's Call to Boost Voter Turnout in Maharashtra

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed concerns over low voter turnout in urban areas of Mumbai during the Maharashtra assembly elections. Efforts are underway to ensure maximum polling, including paid holidays for daily wage earners. Kumar also emphasized transparency about candidates' criminal backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:54 IST
CEC Rajiv Kumar's Call to Boost Voter Turnout in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his concern on Friday about urban voter apathy and announced efforts to maximize polling in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Kumar identified low voter turnout in areas such as Colaba and Kalyan during this year's Lok Sabha polls. He stressed that daily wage earners and those in the unorganised sector should be notified by the administration that voting day would be a paid holiday.

Kumar also revealed that officials who have served in their current location for over three years will be transferred to ensure fairness in the elections. Additionally, he emphasized the voters' right to be informed about any criminal backgrounds of the candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024