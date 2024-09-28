CEC Rajiv Kumar's Call to Boost Voter Turnout in Maharashtra
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed concerns over low voter turnout in urban areas of Mumbai during the Maharashtra assembly elections. Efforts are underway to ensure maximum polling, including paid holidays for daily wage earners. Kumar also emphasized transparency about candidates' criminal backgrounds.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his concern on Friday about urban voter apathy and announced efforts to maximize polling in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Kumar identified low voter turnout in areas such as Colaba and Kalyan during this year's Lok Sabha polls. He stressed that daily wage earners and those in the unorganised sector should be notified by the administration that voting day would be a paid holiday.
Kumar also revealed that officials who have served in their current location for over three years will be transferred to ensure fairness in the elections. Additionally, he emphasized the voters' right to be informed about any criminal backgrounds of the candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
