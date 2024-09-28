Left Menu

Battle for Basholi: Congress vs BJP in High-Stakes Kathua District Election

Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district is set for a heated six-seat election showdown primarily between the Congress and the BJP, focusing on Basholi Assembly constituency. Three-time MLA Lal Singh faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Darshan Kumar. Local development issues and the Rajput community's influence are key factors.

Updated: 28-09-2024 17:05 IST
The Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir braces for a crucial election with the Congress and BJP competing fiercely across all six seats. The spotlight is on Basholi, where veteran politician Lal Singh of Congress faces off against BJP's Darshan Kumar.

Basholi, known for its Basohli Paintings and strategic location by the Ravi River, has a history of political oscillation. Singh and his wife have represented the constituency multiple times, while Congress has held it seven times overall. Singh, contesting for the fourth term, confronts a significant challenge from the BJP, which aims for a hat-trick in this seat.

Local issues, particularly the region's underdeveloped infrastructure and the Rajput community's dominant 60 percent population, play a pivotal role in this election. The BJP has bolstered its campaign with high-profile leaders, aiming to solidify its influence in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

