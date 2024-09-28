Left Menu

Hezbollah's Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A Pivotal Moment in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah for over three decades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The strike also resulted in the deaths of six Lebanese and 91 injuries. The airstrike is a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, causing mass displacements on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:32 IST
Hassan Nasrallah, the long-standing leader of Hezbollah, was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The strike, which targeted Hezbollah leadership in Dahiyeh, also took the lives of six Lebanese and injured 91 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the airstrike was a result of thorough surveillance and real-time intelligence, aiming to debilitate Hezbollah's capabilities. Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani emphasized that despite the loss, Hezbollah's arsenal remains largely intact, and Israel will continue its offensive to neutralize the group.

The death of Nasrallah marks a crucial juncture in the decades-long conflict, with Israel vowing to sustain its strikes until Hezbollah ceases its hostilities. The strike's aftermath has led to significant displacement, with thousands of civilians on both sides being forced from their homes amidst ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

