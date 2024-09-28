Priyanka Gandhi Promises Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

In a determined pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised the restoration of statehood if her party assumes power. Speaking at a rally, Gandhi lashed out at the BJP for using the Union territory as a political tool to stir nationwide emotions.

Gandhi condemned the current administration, labeling it a 'puppet' government controlled remotely. She assured the public that Congress would immediately reinstate statehood and revive the Darbar Move, a bi-annual governmental shift between Jammu and Srinagar.

The Congress leader touched on pressing issues like unemployment and land rights while criticizing the BJP's policies. She accused the BJP of awarding local contracts to outsiders, promoting big businesses at the cost of small local enterprises, and ignoring the drug addiction crisis driven by joblessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)