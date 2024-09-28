Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Promises Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a rally, vowed to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood if Congress comes to power. She criticized the BJP for using the region to stir emotions and accused the current administration of being a puppet government. She also addressed unemployment, land rights, and other critical issues faced by the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishnah(Jammu) | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:37 IST
In a determined pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised the restoration of statehood if her party assumes power. Speaking at a rally, Gandhi lashed out at the BJP for using the Union territory as a political tool to stir nationwide emotions.

Gandhi condemned the current administration, labeling it a 'puppet' government controlled remotely. She assured the public that Congress would immediately reinstate statehood and revive the Darbar Move, a bi-annual governmental shift between Jammu and Srinagar.

The Congress leader touched on pressing issues like unemployment and land rights while criticizing the BJP's policies. She accused the BJP of awarding local contracts to outsiders, promoting big businesses at the cost of small local enterprises, and ignoring the drug addiction crisis driven by joblessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

