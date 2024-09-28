Omar Abdullah Confident of National Conference-Congress Alliance Victory in J&K Elections

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference and candidate for Ganderbal and Budgam, expressed confidence in the National Conference and Congress alliance securing a victory in the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, "They (BJP) are not contesting many seats to secure a majority on their own. They have left a large number of seats in Kashmir, and they won't be able to win many in Jammu. People are more aware now and won't be easily fooled. The results from the first two phases indicate that NC and Congress will form the government."

Abdullah also questioned the BJP's intentions behind revoking the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for answers on the benefits of making it a Union Territory. He assured that the statehood would be restored post-elections and emphasized his confidence in the Supreme Court. "The Prime Minister keeps saying that J&K will get its statehood back. No one from the BJP has explained why it was taken away or the benefits of making it a Union Territory. We will wait to get our statehood back after the elections. If there's any delay, we will go to the Supreme Court, and we have full faith that we will get our statehood," Abdullah stated.

The elections, marking the first assembly elections in the Union Territory after a decade and since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held in three phases. The first and second phases were conducted on September 18 and 25, respectively. The third and final phase is set for October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)