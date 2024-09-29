North Korea Slams U.S. Aid to Ukraine as 'Incredible Mistake'

North Korea, accused of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, condemned U.S. military aid worth $8 billion to Ukraine on Sunday, calling it 'an incredible mistake' and a dangerous move against nuclear superpower Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Washington visit, aimed at bolstering Kyiv's defense capabilities, including the provision of long-range weapons. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claimed that Washington is heightening the Ukraine conflict and endangering Europe with the specter of nuclear war.

'The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning,' Kim asserted in a statement through state news agency KCNA. She questioned the West's preparedness to deal with the repercussions of provoking a nuclear superpower like Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted at the possible use of nuclear weapons if targeted by missiles and would deem any nuclear-backed assault on Russia as a coordinated attack. Kim labeled the new $8 billion military aid as a 'reckless and foolish' gamble.

North Korea, whose statements on political and security issues are often authorized by its supreme leader, has strengthened ties with Russia, culminating in a 'comprehensive strategic partnership.' This partnership includes mutual defense pledges, with North Korea reportedly dispatching over 16,500 containers of weapons to Russia since last September. Both nations deny any unlawful arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)