Escalation in the Middle East: U.S. Warns Iran of Severe Consequences

The United States has issued a stark warning to Iran following its ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, deeming the aggression a significant escalation. President Joe Biden expressed unwavering support for Israel, noting that the attack had largely been thwarted. Discussions are ongoing regarding Israel's potential response, with Biden planning to consult Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan described Iran's actions as a substantial escalation and emphasized severe potential repercussions. "This is a significant event," Sullivan commented at the White House. "There will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to ensure that."

While Sullivan did not specify the nature of these consequences, he did not advocate restraint, contrasting with a prior incident in April. Analysts suggest Israel's response might be sharper this time, possibly targeting Iran's nuclear or oil facilities, even as Washington remains ready to moderate the response behind the scenes.

