In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to ramp up operations in the West Bank. This directive follows unsettling incidents of explosions on buses just outside Tel Aviv, which authorities have dubbed as attempts at mass attacks.

Fortunately, no casualties resulted from these explosions, which were reported on buses located in depots, and were empty at the time. The attacks echo the concerning memory of past bus bombings during the early 2000s Palestinian uprising, yet remain infrequent occurrences today.

As the military collaborates with police and intelligence agencies in their investigations, authorities have issued a public advisory for increased vigilance. The bus explosions add tension to the current fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

