Global Unrest Escalates: From Passport Controversies to Humanitarian Crises

A political storm brews in Moldova as President Maia Sandu's rival faces criticism over his Romanian passport, a common issue in a nation where many hold dual citizenship. Alexandr Stoianoglo, sacked as prosecutor general, defended his choice, aligning with numerous Moldovans.

Tensions surge in the Middle East, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing retaliation for an Iranian missile attack. Iran warns of 'vast destruction' in response, as global fears of war intensify. The U.S. stands firmly behind Israel, while Tehran threatens any direct intervention.

Amid rising pro-Palestine sentiments in Australia, police aim to halt rallies planned for October 6-7, correlating with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza conflict. The war has resulted in massive casualties and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In the United States, North Carolina's rescue teams continue to search for hurricane survivors in treacherous conditions after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc. The storm's deadly toll spans multiple states, with rescue efforts hampered by destroyed infrastructure.

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes claim at least 37 lives, escalating violence as Israel targets Hamas command centers. Palestinian officials report significant civilian casualties, including women and children, in targeted strikes on residential areas.

NATO's new leader, Mark Rutte, pledges unwavering support for Ukraine, downplaying concerns over the upcoming U.S. election. Rutte expresses confidence in working with any future U.S. administration to maintain NATO's strategic goals.

Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first female president, emphasizing women's rights and economic stability. Her inauguration as president signals a new era of gender equality and international economic cooperation for Mexico.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a federal review of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, aiming for a comprehensive examination of the events. The massacre, a dark chapter in American history, saw the killing of hundreds of Black residents in a prosperous neighborhood.

Guatemalan authorities arrested 25 police officers involved in a human trafficking network targeting U.S.-bound migrants. The arrests highlight ongoing challenges in managing migration flows and combating corruption within law enforcement.

Ukraine has launched an investigation into the alleged execution of 16 POWs by Russian forces. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin condemned the incident as part of a deliberate strategy by Russian military and political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)