High-Stakes Vice Presidential Debate Sparks Fierce Policy Clash

Vice Presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance squared off Tuesday night in what may be the final debate of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Meeting for the first time, Walz, Minnesota's Democratic governor, and Vance, Ohio's Republican senator, exchanged policy blows following a recent debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

With no further debates scheduled before Election Day, the confrontation gained heightened significance as Iran's missile attacks on Israel escalated global tensions. Walz and Vance offered contrasting visions: Walz pledged 'steady leadership' under Harris, while Vance promised a return to 'peace through strength' with Trump.

The debate began with the Iranian threat, Walz critiquing Trump's approach, while Vance advocated for 'effective deterrence.' Both candidates aimed critiques at their opponents' running mates rather than each other. Walz criticized Trump's unfulfilled promises on border security, and Vance attacked Harris's handling of immigration.

On climate change, both Walz and Vance kept their focus domestic—Walz highlighted renewable energy investments, and Vance linked manufacturing jobs to environmental strategy.

The vice presidential nominees agreed on the need to address illegal immigration but blamed opposing presidential candidates for the current stalemate, mirroring larger partisan divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)