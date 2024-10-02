President Murmu Pays Homage on Gandhi and Shastri Birth Anniversaries
President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. She highlighted the virtues of simplicity, honesty, and patriotism exemplified by Shastri and urged citizens to draw inspiration from his leadership for India's progress.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday honored the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.
''On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary,'' said Murmu in a social media post.
In another post, the president highlighted Shastri's exemplary values of simplicity, honesty, and patriotism.
''On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, I pay my humble tribute to him,'' she stated, adding that under Shastri's robust leadership, India achieved numerous successes in various fields. She urged citizens to take inspiration from his life and commit to building a stronger nation.
