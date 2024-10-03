Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Winds of Change: New Leadership and Economic Challenges

In a historic moment for Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake becomes the president, the first from outside the two dominant political parties since independence. With a nation struggling economically, Dissanayake faces significant challenges, including renegotiating terms with the IMF amid public dissent over austerity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:37 IST
Sri Lanka's Winds of Change: New Leadership and Economic Challenges
Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark event for Sri Lanka, the country witnessed its first presidential election since mass protests ousted the previous president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in 2022. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leading the National People's Power alliance, emerged victorious, breaking a long-standing political tradition by rising to power without affiliations to the two major parties that have historically dominated Sri Lankan politics.

Amid the staggering economic crisis, Dissanayake's presidency is saddled with significant challenges, chiefly managing a controversial IMF bailout negotiated by his predecessor. With public discontent growing over stringent austerity measures and economic restructuring, Dissanayake is under pressure to renegotiate and realign economic policies with the people's needs.

The new president's immediate actions included appointing an interim cabinet and dissolving the 225-member parliament, setting the stage for general elections. His administration's success may depend on achieving greater fiscal equity, potential debt forgiveness, and maintaining a balance between satisfying international creditors and addressing domestic economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024