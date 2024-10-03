Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore criticizes PM Modi for collaborating with corporate giants, contributing to India's debt crisis. He calls for accountability as citizens face financial burdens. Congress has urged intervention to address currency shortages and criticized media portrayal of the government ahead of Haryana polls.
- Country:
- India
Amid mounting economic concerns, Congress leader and Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of colluding with industrial magnates Adani and Ambani, leading to significant public debt. Tagore, in a social media post, underscored alarming figures regarding the nation's debt and its implications on citizens.
Echoing similar economic grievances, Tagore highlighted a critical issue with currency note shortages by writing to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized the hardships faced in rural and urban communities due to the scarcity of lower denomination notes, urging immediate action to resolve the matter.
In the political arena, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of PM Modi at a rally ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. He alleged media bias and financial favoritism towards top industrialists, questioning the ethics of the current economic framework and its impact on ordinary citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
