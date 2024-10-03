Left Menu

Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore criticizes PM Modi for collaborating with corporate giants, contributing to India's debt crisis. He calls for accountability as citizens face financial burdens. Congress has urged intervention to address currency shortages and criticized media portrayal of the government ahead of Haryana polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:22 IST
Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ @manickamtagore). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting economic concerns, Congress leader and Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of colluding with industrial magnates Adani and Ambani, leading to significant public debt. Tagore, in a social media post, underscored alarming figures regarding the nation's debt and its implications on citizens.

Echoing similar economic grievances, Tagore highlighted a critical issue with currency note shortages by writing to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized the hardships faced in rural and urban communities due to the scarcity of lower denomination notes, urging immediate action to resolve the matter.

In the political arena, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of PM Modi at a rally ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. He alleged media bias and financial favoritism towards top industrialists, questioning the ethics of the current economic framework and its impact on ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024