Liz Cheney’s Stark Rebuke of Trump Bolsters Kamala Harris's Campaign

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has criticized Donald Trump, declaring him unfit to lead and endorsing Kamala Harris for president. This comes as Harris seeks Republican and centrist support ahead of a tight race. Cheney's support is aimed at encouraging bipartisan cooperation for the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 06:20 IST
In an unexpected political turn, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney openly declared her opposition to Donald Trump, calling him unfit to lead the United States. This revelation was made during a campaign event in Wisconsin with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Cheney's endorsement of Harris is significant as she aims to sway Republicans and centrists in what polls suggest is a tight competition with Trump. The Cheney family's criticism emphasizes Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.

Cheney believes that Harris can unite reasonable voices across the political spectrum, while Harris continues to assert her commitment to rule of law, broadening her appeal by adopting certain center-right policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

