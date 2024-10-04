Liz Cheney’s Stark Rebuke of Trump Bolsters Kamala Harris's Campaign
Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has criticized Donald Trump, declaring him unfit to lead and endorsing Kamala Harris for president. This comes as Harris seeks Republican and centrist support ahead of a tight race. Cheney's support is aimed at encouraging bipartisan cooperation for the upcoming election.
In an unexpected political turn, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney openly declared her opposition to Donald Trump, calling him unfit to lead the United States. This revelation was made during a campaign event in Wisconsin with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Cheney's endorsement of Harris is significant as she aims to sway Republicans and centrists in what polls suggest is a tight competition with Trump. The Cheney family's criticism emphasizes Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.
Cheney believes that Harris can unite reasonable voices across the political spectrum, while Harris continues to assert her commitment to rule of law, broadening her appeal by adopting certain center-right policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raj Thackeray Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Pending Civic Polls in Maharashtra
Federal Reserve’s Bold Rate Cut: A Strategic Shift Before Elections
One Nation, One Election: A Visionary Leap Towards India's 2047 Goals
Sikkim CM Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for Enhanced Governance