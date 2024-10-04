Liz Cheney’s Stark Rebuke of Trump Bolsters Kamala Harris's Campaign

In an unexpected political turn, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney openly declared her opposition to Donald Trump, calling him unfit to lead the United States. This revelation was made during a campaign event in Wisconsin with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Cheney's endorsement of Harris is significant as she aims to sway Republicans and centrists in what polls suggest is a tight competition with Trump. The Cheney family's criticism emphasizes Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.

Cheney believes that Harris can unite reasonable voices across the political spectrum, while Harris continues to assert her commitment to rule of law, broadening her appeal by adopting certain center-right policies.

