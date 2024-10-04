Obama Hits the Campaign Trail to Boost Harris in Swing States

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is gearing up to campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in crucial swing states starting next week in Pittsburgh. His presence is expected to energize the voter base as elections approach.

Obama, who maintains significant popularity among Democrats, has been a trusted advisor to Harris since stepping up the party's ticket following Joe Biden's withdrawal. His campaign efforts include rallying voters in key battleground states where outcomes are anticipated to be closely contested.

Obama's campaign activities for Harris have amassed $76 million, his senior advisor confirmed. With a debut campaign appearance scheduled in Pittsburgh, Obama is dedicated to helping elect Harris, maintain Senate control, and regain the House of Representatives for Democrats.

