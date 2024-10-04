Himachal CM Denies 'Toilet Tax' Claims, Urges Against Political Misuse

In a definitive statement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has refuted allegations of imposing any 'Toilet Tax' in the state. Addressing the press in New Delhi, he labeled these claims as unfounded and cautioned against their misuse for political leverage, particularly amid Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted previous initiatives by the BJP, including Rs 5,000 crore in free schemes, now under review by the Congress-led government. The administration has introduced minimal water charges in rural areas, emphasizing shared responsibility for state welfare, as he urged capable households to contribute to water bills.

Simultaneously, the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department, under Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, reiterated no tax on commercial toilet seats exists. A prospective Rs 25 fee was annulled swiftly due to misinterpretations, ensuring no deviation from current sewerage charges policy, with a goal of full connectivity for effective sewage treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)