Left Menu

Himachal CM Denies 'Toilet Tax' Claims, Urges Against Political Misuse

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed claims of a 'Toilet Tax' in Himachal Pradesh, warning of political manipulation. He clarified that recent misunderstandings stemmed from misinformation and swiftly revoked proposals. The government rationalized water subsidies and dismissed fake reports on commercial toilet charges, maintaining focus on pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:03 IST
Himachal CM Denies 'Toilet Tax' Claims, Urges Against Political Misuse
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a definitive statement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has refuted allegations of imposing any 'Toilet Tax' in the state. Addressing the press in New Delhi, he labeled these claims as unfounded and cautioned against their misuse for political leverage, particularly amid Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted previous initiatives by the BJP, including Rs 5,000 crore in free schemes, now under review by the Congress-led government. The administration has introduced minimal water charges in rural areas, emphasizing shared responsibility for state welfare, as he urged capable households to contribute to water bills.

Simultaneously, the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department, under Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, reiterated no tax on commercial toilet seats exists. A prospective Rs 25 fee was annulled swiftly due to misinterpretations, ensuring no deviation from current sewerage charges policy, with a goal of full connectivity for effective sewage treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024