Navigating the Indo-Pacific: India's Vision Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India, advocating for peaceful resolutions to disputes, emphasizes cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region with ASEAN at the forefront, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statements amid China's increasing military activities.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024, Singh expressed concern over attempts to monopolize and weaponize resources, which he deems unproductive globally. He highlighted India's reputation as a 'credible and preferred security partner' in the region.

Singh lauded India's maritime strategy based on Prime Minister Modi's SAGAR principle, which aims to foster partnerships for sustainable development and mutual security. He stressed the significance of adhering to international laws and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, underscoring the safety of international maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)