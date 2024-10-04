Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Controversial MLA Nominations in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress opposes the pre-government formation nomination of five MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, labelling it undemocratic. The nominated MLAs will play a crucial role in the new government. Concerns are raised about BJP's influence as the assembly expands and political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:54 IST
Political Turmoil: Controversial MLA Nominations in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party strongly objected on Friday to the nomination of five MLAs ahead of government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it an attack on democracy and the Constitution's core values.

This marks the first instance in J&K's history where nominated Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will significantly impact the government formation, following a prolonged gap. These members will be nominated by the lieutenant governor upon the Home Ministry's advice, as per reports.

An amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, revised on July 26, 2023, initiated this process. Subsequently, the J&K assembly is set to expand to 95 members, raising the majority benchmark to 48 seats for government formation.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior vice president Ravinder Sharma, speaking to reporters, emphasized opposition to the LG's nominations before government formation, claiming it undermines democracy, the people's mandate, and the Constitution.

Accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, Sharma expressed full opposition, alleging the BJP's desperation to sway numbers despite lacking governmental strength.

Sharma insisted that constitutional norms require the lieutenant governor to heed the council of ministers' aid and advice. Manipulating nominations to tilt assembly power post-election would be harmful, Sharma argued.

The Reorganisation Act grants the LG the power to nominate five MLAs, ensuring representation from Kashmiri Pandits and refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. However, Sharma urged the LG to act post-government formation, condemning premature nominations as undemocratic.

He criticized the BJP for not fulfilling promises of adequate assembly representation for minorities and cited Sikkim's model to question BJP's allocation logic.

The Congress leaders also condemned an alleged attack on former deputy CM Tara Chand and expressed safety concerns for candidates if such incidents continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024