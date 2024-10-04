Political Turmoil: Controversial MLA Nominations in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party strongly objected on Friday to the nomination of five MLAs ahead of government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it an attack on democracy and the Constitution's core values.

This marks the first instance in J&K's history where nominated Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will significantly impact the government formation, following a prolonged gap. These members will be nominated by the lieutenant governor upon the Home Ministry's advice, as per reports.

An amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, revised on July 26, 2023, initiated this process. Subsequently, the J&K assembly is set to expand to 95 members, raising the majority benchmark to 48 seats for government formation.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior vice president Ravinder Sharma, speaking to reporters, emphasized opposition to the LG's nominations before government formation, claiming it undermines democracy, the people's mandate, and the Constitution.

Accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, Sharma expressed full opposition, alleging the BJP's desperation to sway numbers despite lacking governmental strength.

Sharma insisted that constitutional norms require the lieutenant governor to heed the council of ministers' aid and advice. Manipulating nominations to tilt assembly power post-election would be harmful, Sharma argued.

The Reorganisation Act grants the LG the power to nominate five MLAs, ensuring representation from Kashmiri Pandits and refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. However, Sharma urged the LG to act post-government formation, condemning premature nominations as undemocratic.

He criticized the BJP for not fulfilling promises of adequate assembly representation for minorities and cited Sikkim's model to question BJP's allocation logic.

The Congress leaders also condemned an alleged attack on former deputy CM Tara Chand and expressed safety concerns for candidates if such incidents continue.

