Venezuelan Opposition Leader Vows Return Amid Political Turmoil

Edmundo Gonzalez, a former presidential candidate from Venezuela, announced his intention to return to his homeland on January 10 to assume the role of 'elected president.' Currently in Spain, Gonzalez made this declaration during a business event, marking his first public speech since leaving Venezuela.

Gonzalez's planned return comes amid claims from the opposition that the election results were manipulated in favor of the current president, Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Gonzalez actually secured a significant victory. His return is conditional on the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

Gonzalez sought refuge in Spain after an arrest warrant was issued against him by Venezuelan authorities, who charged him with conspiracy and other crimes. The former candidate fled on September 9, amidst concerns over personal safety due to Maduro's security forces allegedly planning his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)