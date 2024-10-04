Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Vows Return Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuelan former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, speaking in Spain, announced plans to return to his country on January 10 as the 'elected president.' The opposition claims Nicolas Maduro's election victory was rigged. Gonzalez fled to Spain seeking refuge, facing charges from Venezuelan authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:28 IST
Gonzalez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Edmundo Gonzalez, a former presidential candidate from Venezuela, announced his intention to return to his homeland on January 10 to assume the role of 'elected president.' Currently in Spain, Gonzalez made this declaration during a business event, marking his first public speech since leaving Venezuela.

Gonzalez's planned return comes amid claims from the opposition that the election results were manipulated in favor of the current president, Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Gonzalez actually secured a significant victory. His return is conditional on the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

Gonzalez sought refuge in Spain after an arrest warrant was issued against him by Venezuelan authorities, who charged him with conspiracy and other crimes. The former candidate fled on September 9, amidst concerns over personal safety due to Maduro's security forces allegedly planning his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

