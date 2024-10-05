Left Menu

Examining Influence: Heritage Foundation's Quest for NASA Records

The Heritage Foundation has filed numerous Freedom of Information requests to NASA, seeking internal communications about Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The initiative aims to uncover opposition to Trump and Musk, as well as potential hindrances to private space companies. It is part of a broader conservative agenda.

An influential conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, has submitted a series of Freedom of Information requests to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The objective is to access internal discussions regarding billionaire Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, according to federal records reviewed by Reuters.

The Heritage Foundation's efforts seek to expose resistance within governmental bodies like NASA against private enterprises such as Musk's SpaceX. Mike Howell, director of the advocacy group's investigative unit, claims that NASA is too focused on 'cultural and identity politics' to foster innovation effectively. Specialists suggest these requests target individuals unsupportive of Trump's policies, namely the potential for appointing Musk as a government efficiency czar.

NASA confirmed receiving an unprecedented volume of requests from the group, reflecting its broader strategy of extensive information filing to curate a conservative federal workforce under initiatives such as 'Project 2025.' These requests are part of a campaign emphasizing conservative dominance in government, coinciding with Musk's criticism of federal regulation affecting his businesses.

