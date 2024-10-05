Left Menu

Haryana Votes: Congress Aims for Change Amid BJP's Decade-Long Rule

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi urged Haryana voters to support the party in the upcoming elections, promising changes in governance and social justice. The elections are crucial for both the Congress and BJP as over 1,031 candidates compete for 90 Assembly seats in a tightly contested race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:32 IST
In Haryana, as polling for 90 Assembly seats commenced on Saturday under stringent security measures, Congress leaders called for a massive turnout to support the party's bid for change. With hopes of regaining control after a decade, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi made emotional appeals to voters.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of these elections, framing them as vital for securing the prosperity of farmers, job opportunities for youth, and the overall safety and respect of women. Gandhi emphasized that every vote for Congress would stand as a defense of the Constitution against BJP's perceived injustices.

Simultaneously, Kharge highlighted the socio-economic challenges Haryana has faced under BJP's rule, such as unemployment and inflation. The leaders underscored the need for a Congress-led government to foster inclusive governance and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

