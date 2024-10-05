Mass Protests Erupt in Goa over Velingkar's Saint Remarks
In Margao, Goa, political and social activists protested against former Goa RSS chief Subash Velingkar's comments about St Francis Xavier. Despite an FIR, demonstrators blocked roads demanding his arrest. Notable leaders joined the agitation, and police promised action as protests continued.
In Margao, Goa, fervent protests erupted as political and social activists demanded the arrest of former Goa RSS chief Subash Velingkar. His controversial comments about St Francis Xavier sparked widespread outrage.
The protestors, numbering around 300, took to the streets, blocking roads and gathering outside the police station in Margao. Their demand: immediate action against Velingkar. Activist Pratima Coutinho, leading the charge, called for an FIR and his arrest.
The police, responding to complaints from leaders across parties, registered an FIR in North Goa. Despite assurances from law enforcement, the protest continued, with leaders like Congress MP Viriato Fernandes and AAP's Amit Palekar joining the cause. The uproar highlights growing tensions over religious sentiments in the region.
