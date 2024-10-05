Left Menu

Haryana Votes: Wrestlers Turn Politicians Drive Change

Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat urged Haryana voters to exercise their democratic rights, promising change in the Haryana assembly election. Contesting from the Julana seat, she highlighted unemployment, drugs, and women's safety as major issues. Rival candidates also campaigned vigorously for votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:32 IST
Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat has called upon the people of Haryana to wield their power by voting in the Haryana assembly election, marking the day as one of change.

Under tight security, polling for all 90 assembly seats commenced, with Phogat competing on a Congress ticket from the Julana seat in Jind district.

Phogat, after voting in Balali, underlined unemployment and women's safety as pivotal issues. Rival AAP candidate Kavita Dalal also urged participation, while Congress leader Bajrang Punia declared a Congressional upswing across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

