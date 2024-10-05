Haryana Votes: Wrestlers Turn Politicians Drive Change

Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat has called upon the people of Haryana to wield their power by voting in the Haryana assembly election, marking the day as one of change.

Under tight security, polling for all 90 assembly seats commenced, with Phogat competing on a Congress ticket from the Julana seat in Jind district.

Phogat, after voting in Balali, underlined unemployment and women's safety as pivotal issues. Rival AAP candidate Kavita Dalal also urged participation, while Congress leader Bajrang Punia declared a Congressional upswing across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)