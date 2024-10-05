Karnataka's Political Drama: Siddaramaiah Stands Firm Amidst Controversy
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected demands to resign over accusations related to the MUDA site allotment case. Despite pressure from opposition and an FIR lodged against him, Siddaramaiah emphasizes the accusations are false and insists on presenting the truth to the public.
- Country:
- India
In a firm response to mounting political pressure, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Saturday that he will not step down from his position over what he calls 'false accusations' leveled by opposition parties.
Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah vowed to unveil the truth to the citizens of Karnataka, refuting claims made against him in the controversial MUDA site allotment case. He questioned whether he should resign based merely on unfounded allegations.
As political tension builds within Congress, Siddaramaiah criticized the speculation surrounding meetings by party leaders and received backing from JD(S) leader G T Deve Gowda. The Chief Minister is under scrutiny as a special court and the Enforcement Directorate investigate several allegations tied to property allocations made to his wife's name.
(With inputs from agencies.)
