Trump Accusations Fuel BJP's Claims of Foreign Election Meddling

In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pointed to comments made by US President Donald Trump about USAID funding to India as validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions of foreign interference ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of collaborating with global networks to undermine India's geopolitical stance and act as a tool for foreign powers, following Trump's remarks at a Miami event where he questioned the funding intended for India's voter turnout.

Malviya took to social media to assert that Trump's comments provided evidence supporting Modi's claims of multiple attempts to sway the Indian election, highlighting an alleged international agenda against Modi's leadership.

