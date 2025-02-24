Left Menu

Portrait Controversy: Political Accusations in Delhi's Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over allegations of the removal of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits from the Delhi Chief Minister’s office. AAP accused BJP of disrespect towards Dalit and Sikh communities, while BJP dismissed it as a tactic to divert attention from corruption charges.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a heated exchange over allegations surrounding the removal of portraits of historical figures B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Delhi Chief Minister's office. The AAP has accused the BJP of an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh agenda, which the BJP has strongly refuted, labeling the claims as unfounded rumors.

The controversy erupted on Monday when AAP leaders alleged that the new BJP-led government in Delhi removed these portraits, prompting criticism from the leader of the opposition in the Assembly. The BJP quickly dismissed these allegations, circulating photos online to show the portraits on display alongside other national leaders, including the Prime Minister. They accused AAP of attempting to shift focus away from impending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports implicating AAP in financial misconduct during their tenure.

Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that this dispute is a diversionary tactic by AAP to avert attention from the serious accusations outlined in the CAG reports due for release. Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have vowed to take their protests into the streets and the Assembly, arguing that the move disrespects significant historical legacies and followers across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

