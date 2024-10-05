Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Stand Against 'Traitors' Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), announced on Saturday a decision to bar any 'traitor' from returning to the party after the upcoming assembly elections, which could leave them facing unemployment. This statement was made in context with the anticipated Maharashtra assembly polls expected to occur in November.

The Shiv Sena party experienced a split in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Thackeray, drawing criticism from Thackeray and his faction, who have repeatedly labeled Shinde and his followers as 'traitors'.

Speaking at a job fair organized by Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray voiced confidence that state voters will show their disapproval for both the BJP and the Shinde-led faction in the forthcoming elections, and promised to scrutinize the present government's resource allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)