Modi Slams Congress Amidst Development Projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress as India's most corrupt party during an event in Thane, Maharashtra. He emphasized the NDA's commitment to development, highlighting the progress in Mumbai's infrastructure under current governance. Modi urged voters to steer away from the Congress-led opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently criticized the Congress, labeling it as India's most corrupt party, during a mega gathering in Thane, Maharashtra. Addressing the impending elections, Modi appealed to the electorate to distance themselves from the Congress-led opposition.

In Thane, Modi inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro Line-3 and laid foundation stones for others, underscoring the NDA-led focus on development. He lambasted the Congress for stalling growth and inflating costs through 'ego battles', specifically pointing to the Mumbai Metro 3 project.

Highlighting significant regional advancements, Modi cited the new metro networks, coastal road projects, and industrial efforts. He concluded by urging the electorate to remain wary of the Congress's alleged 'corruption, lies, and misgovernance' and their opposition to progressive state initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

