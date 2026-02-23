Noida Airport Embraces Future-Ready Telecom Infrastructure

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged Noida International Airport to expedite the installation of telecom infrastructure by private operators. In a directive, the DoT referenced the Telecom Act and the Right of Way Rules, which classify the airport as a 'public entity.'

The statutory framework outlined mandates the fair and transparent processing of Right of Way permissions needed by telecom service providers to establish and maintain networks. Noida International Airport has been asked to adhere to these rules to ensure compliance and non-discriminatory access for all telecom entities.

Noida International Airport has asserted its commitment to providing robust and modern digital connectivity. The airport has an existing collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has deployed infrastructure, ensuring cellular services across the campus. Efforts are ongoing to introduce comprehensive 5G services.