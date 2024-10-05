Taiwan's Presidential Rebuke: A Historical Perspective
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te asserts Taiwan's independence by emphasizing its older political history compared to China. He challenges China's sovereignty claims as Taiwan gears up for its National Day, while evoking historical context that questions Beijing's territorial assertions.
In a bold statement ahead of Taiwan's national day celebrations, President Lai Ching-te declared it 'impossible' for the People's Republic of China to be Taiwan's motherland due to Taiwan's older political roots. Lai, labeled as a 'separatist' by Beijing, firmly opposes China's sovereignty claims over the island.
Speaking at a pre-celebration concert, Lai highlighted the distinct historical timelines of both regions, noting the upcoming 113th anniversary of the Republic of China, compared to the People's Republic's 75th anniversary. This stark contrast, he argued, reinforces Taiwan's distinct identity and sovereignty.
Lai's remarks add to a series of historical jabs aimed at Beijing, urging China to reconsider its territorial stance not only on Taiwan but also regarding lands ceded to Russia in the 19th century. As Taiwan asserts its independence, the cross-strait tensions continue to simmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
