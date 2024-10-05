High-Rise Voting Revolution: Transforming Polling in Haryana

The Election Commission of India's decision to bring polling booths into high-rise apartment complexes has proven to be a popular move among residents who previously hesitated to vote due to time constraints.

During the Haryana assembly polls, voters in high-rises, particularly in NCR cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad, found it easier to participate. The setup of polling stations within these residential buildings aimed to boost turnout and ease congestion.

This change has been welcomed by many, including elderly voters who received additional support. In Gurugram alone, 126 high-rise polling stations were established, a significant increase from the Lok Sabha elections. This initiative addresses urban and youth apathy, encouraging greater civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)