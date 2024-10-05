Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Emerges as Preferred Choice
Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Saturday noted that the high voter turnout in the Haryana Assembly elections signals a decisive need for change with the Congress as the preferred party. He indicated that the BJP might face challenges despite PM Modi's popularity, highlighting Hooda's strategic campaigning.
In a strong statement, former law minister Ashwani Kumar highlighted the significant voting trends in the Haryana Assembly elections, interpreting them as a decisive call for change with the Congress potentially emerging as the preferred party.
Kumar suggested that if the Congress comes to power, the political implications for the BJP could be troubling, despite Prime Minister Modi's individual popularity remaining largely untouched.
He credited Bhupinder Singh Hooda for effectively curbing vote polarisation through promises of inclusive development and an emotive campaign. With Hooda's popular standing, he appears to be the prime candidate for the Chief Minister role, should the Congress secure a majority.
