Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Emerges as Preferred Choice

Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Saturday noted that the high voter turnout in the Haryana Assembly elections signals a decisive need for change with the Congress as the preferred party. He indicated that the BJP might face challenges despite PM Modi's popularity, highlighting Hooda's strategic campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:31 IST
In a strong statement, former law minister Ashwani Kumar highlighted the significant voting trends in the Haryana Assembly elections, interpreting them as a decisive call for change with the Congress potentially emerging as the preferred party.

Kumar suggested that if the Congress comes to power, the political implications for the BJP could be troubling, despite Prime Minister Modi's individual popularity remaining largely untouched.

He credited Bhupinder Singh Hooda for effectively curbing vote polarisation through promises of inclusive development and an emotive campaign. With Hooda's popular standing, he appears to be the prime candidate for the Chief Minister role, should the Congress secure a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

