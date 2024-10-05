Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress Emerges as Preferred Choice

In a strong statement, former law minister Ashwani Kumar highlighted the significant voting trends in the Haryana Assembly elections, interpreting them as a decisive call for change with the Congress potentially emerging as the preferred party.

Kumar suggested that if the Congress comes to power, the political implications for the BJP could be troubling, despite Prime Minister Modi's individual popularity remaining largely untouched.

He credited Bhupinder Singh Hooda for effectively curbing vote polarisation through promises of inclusive development and an emotive campaign. With Hooda's popular standing, he appears to be the prime candidate for the Chief Minister role, should the Congress secure a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)