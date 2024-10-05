BJP Unveils Panch Pran Manifesto for Jharkhand Polls

On Saturday, the BJP introduced the 'Panch Pran' manifesto, highlighting key commitments ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The points include Rs 2,100 a month financial aid for women, five lakh jobs for the youth, and comprehensive housing programs.

Releasing the manifesto, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi was accompanied by Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Annapurna Devi, as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They announced plans for additional manifesto points to celebrate significant state and cultural milestones.

Despite these promises, the opposition, particularly JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, criticized the BJP's initiatives as rhetorical, warning voters of past unfulfilled promises and echoing skepticism at a gathering in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)