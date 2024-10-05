Left Menu

BJP Unveils Panch Pran Manifesto for Jharkhand Polls

The BJP released a five-point 'Panch Pran' manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly polls, focusing on women's financial aid, youth employment, and housing. Prominent figures like Babulal Marandi unveiled these promises, with plans for extensive future manifesto points to mark state and tribal icon anniversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the BJP introduced the 'Panch Pran' manifesto, highlighting key commitments ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The points include Rs 2,100 a month financial aid for women, five lakh jobs for the youth, and comprehensive housing programs.

Releasing the manifesto, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi was accompanied by Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Annapurna Devi, as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They announced plans for additional manifesto points to celebrate significant state and cultural milestones.

Despite these promises, the opposition, particularly JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, criticized the BJP's initiatives as rhetorical, warning voters of past unfulfilled promises and echoing skepticism at a gathering in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

