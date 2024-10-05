Jammu & Kashmir: Control Remains with Delhi Despite Polls, Says AIP Chief Sheikh Rashid

In a significant political statement, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party, declared that no matter the outcome of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the real control remains with Delhi.

Rashid, known popularly as Engineer Rashid, expressed skepticism towards exit polls and emphasized the importance of waiting for the final election results. His recent meeting with Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has caused a stir, with speculation of potential support for a coalition between the National Conference and Congress.

Rashid pointed out the challenges any future government in Jammu and Kashmir would face, noting that key issues like Article 370 and 35A, and human rights concerns remain central. He underlined that the political landscape is largely governed by Delhi, posing a challenge to local leadership.

