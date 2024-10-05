Left Menu

Court Orders Crackdown on Protests Ahead of SCO Summit

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the Pakistan government to prevent unlawful protests during the SCO summit, while granting PTI a designated area for demonstrations. The decision comes as PTI leader Imran Khan calls for rallies demanding his release amidst heightened tensions, with the military deployed to maintain order.

Updated: 05-10-2024 21:57 IST

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the Pakistan government to halt any illegal protests in the capital during the duration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, granting a designated space for former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, to demonstrate.

Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, has been imprisoned for over a year and has called for rallies demanding his release, judicial independence, and action against rising inflation. The government deployed the military in Islamabad and Lahore to prevent these protests amid increasing tensions.

The court's decision mandates law enforcement to enforce peace while allowing protest within reasonable bounds, emphasizing the balance between public order and political expression as the nation hosts the SCO summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

