Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Ministers Accuse BJP of Blocking Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh ministers accused BJP leaders of obstructing Central aid, countering Union minister J P Nadda’s claims that the Congress government relies heavily on Central assistance. The ministers emphasized that the BJP’s actions aim to hinder the state's progress and address financial issues caused by previous governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh Ministers Accuse BJP of Blocking Central Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Himachal Pradesh ministers have accused the BJP of deliberately obstructing Central assistance to the state.

This accusation comes in response to Union Minister J P Nadda's remarks questioning the Congress government's financial independence from the Centre.

The state ministers assert that BJP's anti-state agenda is an attempt to destabilize Himachal Pradesh's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024