Himachal Pradesh Ministers Accuse BJP of Blocking Central Aid
Himachal Pradesh ministers accused BJP leaders of obstructing Central aid, countering Union minister J P Nadda’s claims that the Congress government relies heavily on Central assistance. The ministers emphasized that the BJP’s actions aim to hinder the state's progress and address financial issues caused by previous governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, Himachal Pradesh ministers have accused the BJP of deliberately obstructing Central assistance to the state.
This accusation comes in response to Union Minister J P Nadda's remarks questioning the Congress government's financial independence from the Centre.
The state ministers assert that BJP's anti-state agenda is an attempt to destabilize Himachal Pradesh's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
