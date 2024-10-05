Left Menu

Massive Nominations Flood Punjab Panchayat Polls

Over 52,000 nominations for the position of 'sarpanch' and more than 1.66 lakh for 'panch' have been received for the upcoming October 15 panchayat polls in Punjab. With elections set for 13,229 gram panchayats, the scrutiny and withdrawal processes are underway ahead of the count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:39 IST
The upcoming panchayat elections in Punjab are witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm, with over 52,000 nominations submitted for the role of 'sarpanch' and more than 1.66 lakh for 'panch'. These nominations are part of the elections scheduled for October 15, covering a total of 13,229 gram panchayats.

The Punjab State Election Commission reported that 52,825 nominations have been submitted for the crucial sarpanch positions, while the number of candidates vying for the panch roles stands at 1,66,338. This overwhelming response highlights the significance of these local governance positions.

Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri noted that the scrutiny of the nominations will be completed after further information is collected from deputy commissioners. Candidates have until October 7 to withdraw their nominations, with the vote count commencing the same day.

