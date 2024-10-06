Global Appeal for Peace: Pro-Palestinian Protests Sweep Major Cities

In a series of global demonstrations, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in major cities, advocating for a ceasefire as the anniversary of last year's Hamas attacks on Israel looms. Rome, London, and global capitals witnessed significant rallies, some marred by violence and law enforcement response.

The demonstrations come at a time of heightened security alerts in numerous countries, with fears of potential terror attacks accompanying the escalating tensions in the Middle East. The protests have frequently escalated into confrontations, drawing attention to the ongoing violence and geopolitical complexities in the region.

Organizers like Ben Jamal of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign urge continued mobilization until international actions against Israel's policies are realized. Meanwhile, security forces remain vigilant to manage the complex dynamics of these large-scale gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)