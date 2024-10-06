Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes in Gaza and Beirut

An Israeli airstrike on a mosque in Gaza killed 19 people amid escalating conflicts involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran-allied groups. The widening war threatens to involve the U.S. and regional allies, with strikes also in southern Beirut targeting Hezbollah. The death toll in Gaza is nearing 42,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 people on Sunday, according to Palestinian officials. This comes as Israel ramps up its operations against Iran-allied militant groups, targeting both northern Gaza and southern Beirut.

Israel remains engaged in conflict with Hamas in Gaza while also facing hostilities from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tensions escalated after Israel's vow to retaliate against Iran, following its missile attack last week. The broader conflict risks involving the United States and allied Arab nations.

In Gaza, the airstrike hit a mosque where displaced civilians sought refuge near Deir al-Balah's main hospital. Israel claimed it targeted a Hamas control center. As violence continues, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports a mounting death toll in Gaza nearing 42,000, with many women and children among the casualties.

