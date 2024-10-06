Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc Alliance

In an upcoming political showdown, bypolls on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will serve as a critical test for the INDIA bloc's internal cohesion after its recent success in the Lok Sabha elections. Both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are negotiating a seat-sharing agreement.

Despite the shared ambition to oust the BJP, the two allies have yet to finalize their alliance. Congress seeks to contest five of the available 10 seats, a suggestion that might not sit well with the SP leadership. The parties remain hopeful about presenting a united front.

Adding to the intrigue, the Congress has initiated 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' conferences in the constituencies heading to polls, reinforcing their local campaign efforts. With the by-elections pending, all eyes remain on the BJP's potential strategies and the INDIA bloc's preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)