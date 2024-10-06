Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc Alliance

The upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will test the unity of the INDIA bloc, especially between the Samajwadi Party and Congress, who aim to defeat the BJP. Despite success in Lok Sabha, disagreements over seat-sharing persist. Both parties vow to strengthen their grassroots presence to challenge the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an upcoming political showdown, bypolls on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will serve as a critical test for the INDIA bloc's internal cohesion after its recent success in the Lok Sabha elections. Both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are negotiating a seat-sharing agreement.

Despite the shared ambition to oust the BJP, the two allies have yet to finalize their alliance. Congress seeks to contest five of the available 10 seats, a suggestion that might not sit well with the SP leadership. The parties remain hopeful about presenting a united front.

Adding to the intrigue, the Congress has initiated 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' conferences in the constituencies heading to polls, reinforcing their local campaign efforts. With the by-elections pending, all eyes remain on the BJP's potential strategies and the INDIA bloc's preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

